Clarksville Police Department is searching for Missing Person Richard Willtrout

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for public assistance in locating a 48-year-old white male, Richard Willtrout.

He was last seen on October 2nd, 2021 around 2:00pm, wearing a gray t-shirt, denim shorts, and a black baseball cap with white lettering. He is 5’9” and weighs approximately 240 pounds, brown eyes, and brown hair.

If anyone sees Mr. Willtrout, please call 911 so Officers can check on his welfare. Detectives are working with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) to do a Silver Alert.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact Detective Howard, 931.648.0656, ext. 6662.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipsline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.