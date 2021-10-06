APSU Soccer travels to Morehead State then host Southeast Missouri Homecoming

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s soccer team will wrap up a two-match road trip when it makes the journey to Morehead State for a 5:00pm CT, Thursday contest at Jayne Stadium, before hosting Southeast Missouri for a 1:00pm, Sunday tilt on Homecoming weekend at Morgan Brothers Soccer Field.

Austin Peay (3-6-2, 0-2-0) is looking for its first points in Ohio Valley Conference play, after falling to UT Martin and Belmont in their last two outings.

Austin Peay State University’s matches against the Eagles and Redhawks, as well as all regular-season home matches this season, will be broadcast on ESPN+.

The Opposition

All-time vs. Morehead State: 4-13-2

4-13-2 All-time vs. the Eagles in Morehead: 2-8-1

2-8-1 Last Meeting: April 2nd, 2021 (L, 3-2 2OT) in Morehead, Kentucky.

April 2nd, 2021 (L, 3-2 2OT) in Morehead, Kentucky. Last Meeting in Morehead: April 2nd, 2021 (L, 3-2 2OT).





All-time vs. Southeast Missouri: 6-13-4

6-13-4 All-time vs. the Redhawks in Clarksville: 2-5-2

2-5-2 Last Meeting: March 12th, 2021 (L, 1-0) in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

March 12th, 2021 (L, 1-0) in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. Last Meeting in Clarksville: November 29th, 2019 (L, 2-1).

After an 11th-place finish in the OVC last season, Morehead State was picked to finish at the bottom of the league by the head coaches and SIDs in the preseason poll. The Eagles are 3-6-3 this season, with an OVC win against Tennessee Tech and a draw against Eastern Illinois.

Offensively the Eagles led by senior Katie Kiolbassa, she is tied for sixth in the OVC with three goals this season. Katie Larbes and Collen Swift have each found the back of the twice this season, while Abby VanHoeve has one goal and her two assists are tied for the third-best mark in the league.

Southeast Missouri was tabbed to finish third in the OVC and received two first-place votes in this year’s preseason poll after a fourth-place finish last spring. The Redhawks are 3-8 this season with a win over Missouri State in their nonconference finale, but have dropped three straight conference matches to open OVC action.

2020-21 First Team All-OVC selection Lauren Welker is back for the Redhawks after scoring a team-high 16 points with six goals and four assists last season. Welker has dished out two assists this season but has not found the back of the net yet. This year Southeast Missouri is led by sophomore Anna-Clara Couturier and freshman Elizabeth Rater, both have scored a team-best two goals.

APSU Notably

Austin Peay State University is traveling to Morehead State in back-to-back seasons for the first time since it made three straight trips to Morehead, Kentucky during the 2010 and 2011 seasons.

Haley Patterson scored her first career goal against North Dakota; she is the third of Austin Peay State University’s 12 freshmen to find the back of the net this season.

Freshman Alec Baumgardt scored her first career goal against North Alabama and has recorded assists in back-to-back games against Alabama A&M and North Dakota – her two assists lead the Govs this season.

Austin Peay State University won three straight road matches from September 3rd-16th, joining the 2005 squad as the second team in program history to win three consecutive games on the road.

Senior goalkeeper Peyton Powell made a career-high-tying seven saves on Senior Day against UT Martin, she ranks fourth in the OVC in goals-against average (1.07) and save percentage (79.5%).

Powell and junior Chloé Dion combined to shut out Alabama A&M, posting the Govs first combined shutout since Mary Parker Powell and Dion combined to keep a clean sheet against Morehead State on October 18th, 2019.

Powell recorded her first career shutout against North Alabama, she is the first Austin Peay State University goalkeeper to record a solo shutout since Mary Parker Powell shutout Cincinnati in a 0-0 double-overtime draw on September 21st, 2019.

Dion recorded a career-high nine saves and her first career win at Chattanooga, she ranks fourth in the OVC with 5.20 saves per game this season.

APSU graduate Gybson Roth scored her first goal of the season at Alabama A&M, she had not scored since her freshman season against UT Martin on October 8th, 2017.

Freshman Olivia Prock dished out her first career assist in the 33rd minute and scored her first career goal in the 47th minute against Alabama A&M.

Senior Rachel Bradberry scored her second goal of the season against Alabama A&M, her eight goals since the start of the 2019 season are the most by any Gov during that time.

Claire Larose found the back of the net for the 17th time in her career against Evansville, she ranks fifth in goals, fifth in game-winning goals (6), sixth in points (42), and eighth in assists (8) in program history.

With six matches left in the season, Larose is five appearances away from matching the Austin Peay State University games played record (77 – Taylor Van Wagner and Joceline Quiceno) and is six starts away from matching the games started record (75 – Mary Ruth Locastro and Tatiana Ariza).

Fan Attendance

For fans wishing to attend APSU soccer matches at Morgan Brothers Soccer Field, admission is free and there will be limited general admission seating available, with extra seating available pitchside.

The roster card for each match is available by accessing the game notes attached to this article and viewing the final page.

Next Up For APSU Soccer



The Austin Peay State University women’s soccer team will have Military Appreciation Night when it hosts a 6:00pm, October 14th match against Tennessee Tech at Morgan Brothers Soccer Field. The Governors then play a 2:00pm, October 17th match against SIU Edwardsville at Ralph Korte Stadium in Edwardsville, Illinois.

For news and updates on everything Governors soccer, follow along on Twitter or Instagram (@GovsWSOC) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.