Austin Peay State University to hold COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic before APSU Homecoming game October 9th

Clarksville, TN – The Governors will take on Southeast Missouri State University during Austin Peay State University’s Homecoming football game at 3:00pm on Saturday, October 9th, but the Govs also hope to tackle another opponent that day – the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic.

Before the teams take the field, APSU will host a special, pop-up COVID-19 Cornavirus vaccine clinic from noon-3:00pm, in the tailgate zone in front of Fortera Stadium. This free clinic is open to anyone over the age of 18 – no appointments are necessary – and visitors can choose to receive either the Moderna vaccine or the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

“We’re offering COVID-19 vaccines at Homecoming to challenge everyone to continue working toward a safer and healthier life for our campus community,” Bridget Marley, APSU coordinator of student wellness and prevention, said.

The University’s nursing faculty will administer the shots during the clinic.

Members of the Austin Peay State University community – faculty, staff, and students – also can receive free COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccinations at APSU’s Boyd Health Services by calling 931.221.7107 to make an appointment.