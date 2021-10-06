Blanchfield Army Community Hospital to hold Pregnancy, Infant Loss Remembrance Ceremony

Fort Campbell, KY – The Blanchfield Army Community Hospital (BACH) Perinatal Bereavement Nurses and Chaplain are organizing a remembrance ceremony Friday, October 15th, at 2:00pm for patients and family members who have experienced a loss during pregnancy or the loss of a baby or child.
“Footprints on Our Hearts” is an annual event on the lawn outside the “A” entrance of the hospital for families who have lost a baby through miscarriage, ectopic pregnancy, intrauterine fetal demise, stillborn or infant death. This special day is focused on remembrance and healing.
Other supporters, including friends, neighbors, and extended family are also encouraged to attend and participate in this community remembrance.
Remembrance activities are planned for everyone to partake in and will also allow families to connect with others who have shared their experiences and grief. The event will culminate with a remembrance walk around BACH’s wellness track for a time of reflection and unity.
The outdoor event begins at 2:00pm on the lawn in front of the hospital’s “A” entrance. Face masks are required for all attendees over the age of 2 when social distancing is not possible.
Please check the Blanchfield Army Community Hospital Facebook Page at www.facebook.com/BACH.Fort.Campbell/ for updates. Participants must have post access or request access through the T.C. Freeman Visitor Center at Gate 4.