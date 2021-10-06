74.6 F
Blanchfield Army Community Hospital to hold Pregnancy, Infant Loss Remembrance Ceremony

A couple adds the name of their daughter to a Blanchfield Army Community Hospital memorial during last year’s Footprints on Our Hearts observance for families who have lost a baby through miscarriage, ectopic pregnancy, intrauterine fetal demise, stillbirth or infant death. This year’s remembrance ceremony is scheduled for Friday, October 15th at 2:00pm on the lawn outside the hospital’s “A” building. (U.S. Army photo by Maria Yager)
Blanchfield Army Community Hospital (BACH)Fort Campbell, KY – The Blanchfield Army Community Hospital (BACH) Perinatal Bereavement Nurses and Chaplain are organizing a remembrance ceremony Friday, October 15th, at 2:00pm for patients and family members who have experienced a loss during pregnancy or the loss of a baby or child.

“Footprints on Our Hearts” is an annual event on the lawn outside the “A” entrance of the hospital for families who have lost a baby through miscarriage, ectopic pregnancy, intrauterine fetal demise, stillborn or infant death. This special day is focused on remembrance and healing.

“This event allows our patients and families to experience some meaningful time sharing and connecting with others who have lost babies over the recent year and more,” said Chaplain (Maj.) Jeremiah Catlin, BACH Department of Ministry and Pastoral Care chief. “This event is held in conjunction with National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month. It allows this subject to be brought into the spotlight and for families to grieve their losses publicly as well as privately. This awareness helps bereaved individuals know they are never alone too.”

Other supporters, including friends, neighbors, and extended family are also encouraged to attend and participate in this community remembrance.

Remembrance activities are planned for everyone to partake in and will also allow families to connect with others who have shared their experiences and grief. The event will culminate with a remembrance walk around BACH’s wellness track for a time of reflection and unity.

The outdoor event begins at 2:00pm on the lawn in front of the hospital’s “A” entrance. Face masks are required for all attendees over the age of 2 when social distancing is not possible.

Please check the Blanchfield Army Community Hospital Facebook Page at www.facebook.com/BACH.Fort.Campbell/ for updates. Participants must have post access or request access through the T.C. Freeman Visitor Center at Gate 4.

