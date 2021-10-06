City of Clarksville announces Fright on Franklin canceled

Clarksville, TN – The City of Clarksville has canceled its annual Fright on Franklin event to ensure the current downward trend of COVID-19 Coronavirus cases in Clarksville-Montgomery County can continue.

While local cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus are on a decline, the event presents a unique public health concern with thousands of people in a small area of Downtown Clarksville as well as many young children who cannot be vaccinated and are considered high risk.

“We’re beginning to see a downward trend in cases for Clarksville-Montgomery County and to ensure we protect our ability to hold in-person events in the future, we felt that canceling Fright on Franklin was an additional measure that needed to be taken,” Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts said.

“That being said, we’re already planning and excited for the holiday season that’s around the corner, so just know that this cancellation is to err on the side of caution with a strong hope to return to in-person events this holiday season,” stated Mayor Pitts.

Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department Director, Jennifer Letourneau, cited vaccine availability for young children as a primary factor in the decision, “Fright on Franklin is held specifically for the age group that is too young to be vaccinated. The health and safety of our citizens is part of our mission and we don’t make these decisions lightly. We look forward to in-person events this holiday season.”

Trick-or-treating and other traditional Halloween celebrations are not regulated by any local authorities. Citizens are encouraged to participate in the celebrations responsibly.

If you, or someone you know, are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 Coronavirus, testing can be done by most doctors and urgent care facilities. Check with your local health care provider for more information about what testing services they offer.

To learn more about the COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccine and where to receive one, go to www.vaccines.gov