Clarksville, TN – City of Clarksville reports that on Thursday, October 7th, 2021, there will be a lane closure to perform asphalt resurfacing to the bridge on Dunbar Cave Road, weather permitting.

This will take place from 8:00am to 1:00pm.

It will be from Cave Road to the entrance of Reliant Realty at 124 Dunbar Cave Road.

The resurfacing of the asphalt over the bridge is to improve the transition from the roadway to the bridge.