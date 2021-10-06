64 F
Clarksville
Wednesday, October 6, 2021
Clarksville Police Department investigates Pedestrian Hit and Run at 101st Airborne Division Parkway, Whitfield Road

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is currently investigating a Hit and Run of a twentynine (29) year old, black male, who was walking Eastbound on the 101st Airborne Division Parkway, near Whitfield Road.

The incident occurred at approximately midnight on October 6th, 2021. The victim has been transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he is listed in critical but stable condition.

The suspect vehicle should have damage to the driver’s side front corner, and missing the driver’s side-view mirror that was recovered at the scene.

Clarksville Police Officers are looking for a pearl white Toyota Avalon (2005-2010 model year). They are asking for the public’s assistance to help locate this vehicle.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact Officer Burton, 931.648.0656, ext. 5665,

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipsline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.

