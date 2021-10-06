77 F
Clarksville
Wednesday, October 6, 2021
Clarksville Police Department releases update on Juvenile Bicyclist Hit and Run

Clarksville Police

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – Clarksville Police Department (CPD) reports a person of interest and a vehicle of interest has been in the Hit and Run of a ten (10) year old female, who was riding her bicycle in the area Sikorsky Lane and Raven Road.

This is still an ongoing investigation and we have released all the information allowed at this time.

Anyone with information or additional video footage are asked to please contact Clarksville Police Officer Headley, 931.648.0656, ext. 5683,

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a chase reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipsline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.

