Clarksville Police Department releases update on Pedestrian Hit and Run at 101st Airborne Division Parkway, Whitfield Road

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) reports that the driver and vehicle have been identified in the Hit and Run of a twentynine (29) year old man who was walking Eastbound on the 101st Airborne Division Parkway, near Whitfield Road.

This is still an ongoing investigation and we have released all the information allowed at this time.

Anyone with information or additional video footage are asked to please contact Clarksville Police Officer Burton, 931.648.0656, ext. 5665,

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a chase reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipsline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.