77 F
Clarksville
Wednesday, October 6, 2021
HomeNewsClarksville Police Department releases update on Pedestrian Hit and Run at 101st...
News

Clarksville Police Department releases update on Pedestrian Hit and Run at 101st Airborne Division Parkway, Whitfield Road

News Staff
By News Staff
Clarksville Police

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) reports that the driver and vehicle have been identified in the Hit and Run of a twentynine (29) year old man who was walking Eastbound on the 101st Airborne Division Parkway, near Whitfield Road.

This is still an ongoing investigation and we have released all the information allowed at this time.

Anyone with information or additional video footage are asked to please contact Clarksville Police Officer Burton, 931.648.0656, ext. 5665,

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a chase reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipsline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.

Previous articleClarksville Police Department releases update on Juvenile Bicyclist Hit and Run
Next articleClarksville Gas and Water Department reschedules planned Briarwood Drive water outage for Thursday, October 7th
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us:

FOLLOW US

©2021 Clarksville Online