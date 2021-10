Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is working on a single-car accident at the location of Riverside Drive and Thomas Street.

Currently, there is one Northbound lane shut down to allow first responders to work the scene. The status of the driver is unknown at this time, but is being treated as critical.

Clarksville Police are asking the public to find alternate routes until the roadway can be cleared.