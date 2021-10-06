69.2 F
Arts/Leisure

Community School of the Arts at APSU adds hip hop dancing class, self-publishing, watercolor workshops

Community School of the Arts at Austin Peay State University Water Color Workshop. (APSU)
Community School of the Arts at Austin Peay State University Water Color Workshop. (APSU)

Austin Peay State University - APSUClarksville, TN – In the coming weeks, The Community School of the Arts at Austin Peay State University (APSU) will offer a new dance class – hip hop for ages 16 and older – and two new workshops – a three-hour self-publishing workshop and a four-hour holiday landscape watercolor workshop.

Hip Hop Class

Dr. Ayo Walker
Dr. Ayo Walker

Dr. Ayo Walker, assistant professor of dance at Austin Peay, will teach the six-week hip-hop class starting on October 27th.

Students will learn various forms of hip-hop dance at a beginner’s level and explore the basic history of hip-hop dance culture. They’ll learn party dances from the “old school” to the “new school” along with soul lines, breakin’ techniques, house dances, and waacking/voguing/posing elements.

For more details about what they’ll learn in the class, students should visit the Austin Peay Marketplace hip-hop dance page. The entire series of classes costs only $45.00.

Self-Publishing Workshop

Shana Thornton
Shana Thornton

The three-hour self-publishing workshop will be taught by author Shana Thornton from 9:00am-noon on November 13tth.

The class will use a hands-on functional approach to learning the basics of self-publishing. Students will learn how to set up a book for publication on at least one platform, such as Kindle Direct Publishing. The workshop is $25.00.


Holiday Watercolor Workshop

The four-hour “Holiday Landscape” watercolor workshop will be taught by professional artist Tim Pafford from 1:00pm-5:00pm on December 4th.

Students will experience the basic techniques of watercolor using Pafford’s step-by-step demonstration. Each student will leave with their own finished painting. The workshop is $50.00.

For more information, visit the Community School of the Arts homepage or email CSA Coordinator Dawn Martin Dickins at .

