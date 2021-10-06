Community School of the Arts at APSU adds hip hop dancing class, self-publishing, watercolor workshops

Clarksville, TN – In the coming weeks, The Community School of the Arts at Austin Peay State University (APSU) will offer a new dance class – hip hop for ages 16 and older – and two new workshops – a three-hour self-publishing workshop and a four-hour holiday landscape watercolor workshop.

Hip Hop Class

Dr. Ayo Walker, assistant professor of dance at Austin Peay, will teach the six-week hip-hop class starting on October 27th.

Students will learn various forms of hip-hop dance at a beginner’s level and explore the basic history of hip-hop dance culture. They’ll learn party dances from the “old school” to the “new school” along with soul lines, breakin’ techniques, house dances, and waacking/voguing/posing elements.

For more details about what they’ll learn in the class, students should visit the Austin Peay Marketplace hip-hop dance page. The entire series of classes costs only $45.00.

Self-Publishing Workshop

The three-hour self-publishing workshop will be taught by author Shana Thornton from 9:00am-noon on November 13tth.

The class will use a hands-on functional approach to learning the basics of self-publishing. Students will learn how to set up a book for publication on at least one platform, such as Kindle Direct Publishing. The workshop is $25.00.

Holiday Watercolor Workshop

The four-hour “Holiday Landscape” watercolor workshop will be taught by professional artist Tim Pafford from 1:00pm-5:00pm on December 4th.

Students will experience the basic techniques of watercolor using Pafford’s step-by-step demonstration. Each student will leave with their own finished painting. The workshop is $50.00.