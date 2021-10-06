77 F
Clarksville
Wednesday, October 6, 2021
Montgomery County Veterans Service Office will close for mandatory training

Montgomery County Veterans Service OrganizationMontgomery County, TN — Montgomery County Veterans Service Office (VSO) will be closed Wednesday, October 13th through Friday, October 15th while the staff attends mandatory training at the Tennessee Department of Veterans Services (TDVS) annual conference.

All veterans service officers credentialed by TDVS must attend the conference and pass the exam following the training, to remain credentialed.

Although the office will be closed from October 13th through October 15th, people can call 931.553.5173 or 931.553.5174 for questions and to set up appointments. The office will resume normal operating hours on Monday, October 18th at 8:00am.

For more information on the Montgomery County VSO, visit www.mcgtn.org

