Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has issued an Amber Alert on behalf of Metro Nashville Police Department for 1-year old Nolan Ishimwe.

He was last seen in a blue Ford Focus, TN license plate 8R 66F2, in area of Gallatin Pike, Nashville.

Nolan Ishimwe weighs about 20 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes.

There is no known clothing description or direction of travel.

Please call 1.800.TBI.FIND or the Metro Nashville Police Department at 615.862.8600.