Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis to hold APSU Hidden Duel this weekend

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team hosts its annual fall home competition, the APSU Hidden Duel, Friday-Saturday, at the Governors Tennis Courts.

The Governors welcome a pair of familiar opponents in future ASUN Conference foe North Alabama and Southern Indiana to Clarksville. Austin Peay State University also will host Brescia in the first known meeting between the two programs.

Austin Peay State University picked up a quartet of wins in its season-opening appearance at the ITA Ohio Valley Regionals, September 23rd-25th. Senior Oliver Andersson led the team, winning a pair of singles matches and advancing to the Singles Consolation Round of 16.

In doubles, the pairing of Frederic Schlossmann and Anton Damberg advanced to the Doubles Consolation Round of 16 and fell just shy of a quarterfinals appearance.

The APSU Hidden Duel will be played similar to a spring season dual match. The Govs will play Southern Indiana in singles Friday morning before facing Brescia in doubles in the afternoon. The same format will be followed Saturday with the Govs facing North Alabama in singles followed by USI in doubles.

The event will also showcase the collegiate debuts of a trio of freshmen in Lachlan Laner, Hogan Stoker and newly announced Giovanni Becchis.

For news and live updates from the APSU Hidden Duel, follow the Governors men’s tennis team on Twitter (@GovsMTN) or Instagram (@GovsTennis).

APSU Hidden Duel Schedule

Friday

10:00am- APSU vs. USI (Singles)

10:00am- North Alabama vs. Brescia (singles)

Lunch

1:00pm- APSU vs. Brescia (Doubles)

1:00pm- USI vs. North Alabama (Doubles)

2:00pm – APSU vs. Brescia (Singles)

2:00pm – USI vs. North Alabama (Singles)

Saturday

9:00am- APSU vs. North Alabama (Singles)

10:00am- USI vs. Brescia (Singles)

Lunch

APSU vs. USI (Doubles)

Brescia vs. North Alabama (Doubles)

APSU vs. North Alabama (Doubles)

Brescia vs. USI (Doubles)