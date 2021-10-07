Clarksville Gas and Water Department to observe Public Natural Gas Week

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) will observe the national Public Natural Gas Week, on Friday, October 8th, 2021.

This annual event is celebrated across the nation to build public awareness about the value of having a community-owned natural gas utility.

On October 8th, citizens are invited to the customer service center drive-through locations at the North Clarksville City Services Center, 111 Cunningham Lane, and the South Customer Service Center, 2215 Madison Street, for FREE natural gas awareness literature, a giveaway bag with a full color 2022 calendar and a packaged lunch to pick up beginning at 11:00am. The event is first come first served while supplies last!

Clarksville Gas delivered over 4.39 billion cubic feet of natural gas to over 28,000 customers in fiscal year 2021 and is among approximately 1,000 public natural gas systems serving more than 6 million customers in the nation. These public natural gas utilities are not-for-profit retail distribution entities that are owned by and accountable to the citizens they serve.

Your public natural gas utility is good for the community for many reasons including:

Local Control: Having a public natural gas system gives a community local control over how gas is provided to homes and businesses. Decisions are made through citizen participation instead of being made in a distant city by people who do not understand local issues and who are primarily focused on profits instead of service.

Competitive Costs: In order to offer fair and competitive rates, public natural gas systems operate as a not-for-profit entity. Public natural gas systems do not face pressure to pay dividends to stockholders.

Economic Benefits: As a public natural gas system, we play a valuable role in helping communities broaden its tax base, and in turn improve the local economy and increase jobs. Public natural gas systems ensure that local dollars stay at home.

Customer Service: As a not-for-profit entity, we focus on service, rather than profits. Public natural gas systems are an integral part of a community. We maintain a close relationship with our customers, and as a result, we are successful in meeting our customers' needs.

“Clarksville Gas prides itself in delivering the most reliable natural gas service safely to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County and to the five surrounding counties in our service area at an economical price,” General Manager Mark Riggins said. “We sincerely appreciate the opportunity to serve our citizens.”

Thank you for supporting Clarksville Gas. We look forward to continuing to bring safe, reliable natural gas into your homes and businesses. We also hope you join us in supporting natural gas as a premier energy source for our country. As the cleanest burning fossil fuel, natural gas can help us achieve energy security and build a more competitive economy.

More information about the benefits of natural gas may be viewed on the Clarksville Gas and Water Department website at www.clarksvillegw.com or please contact Clarksville Gas at 931.645.7422.

