News

Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts releases 2021 Annual Report

City of ClarksvilleClarksville, TN – Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts has released the City Government’s 2021 Annual Report to the citizens of Clarksville.

The 38-page document is available for review online at https://online.fliphtml5.com/yarrh/oqfk/

It can also be found at the top of the homepage on the City’s website, www.cityofclarksville.com

The report focuses on activity during fiscal year 2021, which is the City’s formal budget year running from July 1st, 2020 to June 30th, 2021.

“I commend all the hard work by department leaders and our communications office to compile this comprehensive overview,” Mayor Pitts said. “We experienced the height of COVID-19 in FY 2021 and not only met but overcame challenges as we faced them throughout the year.{

“We continued to maintain high levels of service, remained fiscally responsible, and focused on keeping our future bright. I am proud of our performance this past fiscal year and humbly present our annual report to our community,” stated Mayor Pitts.

This document also highlights the hard work leading up to the recent budget passing that included the new North Clarksville Water Treatment Plant – the largest single project undertaken by a City department, funding for the Transportation 2020+ Strategy, the selling of 140.2 acres of the Exit 8 Athletic Complex site to Silicon Ranch to build a solar farm, architectural and engineering progress being made on the Exit 8 Athletic Complex, and Clarksville Transit System’s technology upgrade that provides real-time transit information, Google integration, and more.

