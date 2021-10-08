Austin Peay State University assistant accounting professor awarded research fellowship in Argentina

Clarksville, TN – Dr. Brandon Di Paolo Harrison, Austin Peay State University (APSU) assistant professor of accounting, will take his accounting expertise to an international level thanks to a new research fellowship with the Universidad del Centro Educativo Latinoamericano (UCEL) in Argentina.

UCEL provides competitive research fellowships to recipients in Latin American countries. Di Paolo Harrison will be the first fellow from outside of Latin America.

“I am humbled and honored to have been selected as a research fellow at UCEL,” Di Paolo Harrison said. “I look forward to collaborating with researchers in Argentina and Brazil to investigate international accounting topics.”

The fellowship will focus on accounting research conducted by representatives from Argentina, Brazil and now the U.S, with the addition of Di Paolo Harrison. The research will ultimately be submitted to a journal ranked on the Australian Business Deans Council (ABDC) Quality List that indexes high-quality journals.

To learn more about the accounting program at Austin Peay, visit https://bit.ly/3uptqv6.