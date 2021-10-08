Clarksville-Montgomery County area TDOT Work starting October 8th, 2021

Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT)

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) in Montgomery County will be coring at three locations on SR 114. The holes are to be filled with EZ Street cold-mix.

On Friday, October 8th, from 9:00am–3:00pm, there will be a northbound right lane, lane closure.

SR 236

Coring will be done at seven locations. The holes will be filled with EZ Street cold-mix. On Friday, October 8th from 9:00am–3:00pm there will be an eastbound right lane, lane closure.

SR 112 and SR 76

Intersection improvements: grading, drainage and construction of retaining walls. Daily from 9:00am–3:00pm, there will be grading operations, lane closures will be intermittent.

Davidson County

The resurfacing on I-24 including bridge repair from the I-40 split to the I-440 split

Nightly from 8:00pm-5:00am (including weekends), there will be multiple alternating lane closures and multiple alternating ramp closures on I-24 between the I-40 split and the I-440 split for milling, paving and striping.

Miscellaneous safety improvements on I-24 at SR 171 (Old Hickory Blvd) EB ramp (exit 62), including grading, drainage, and paving. The interchange modification on I-24 at Hickory Hollow Pkwy (exit 60), including grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls and paving.

On Sunday, October 10th through Wednesday, October 13th from 8:00pm-5:00am, there will be temporary intermittent closures of the I-24 EB lanes from Bell Road to OHB and also temporary intermittent closures of the I-24 WB lanes from OHB to Bell Road for placement and removal of the containment system on the Hickory Hollow bridge as well as final striping. Two lanes will remain open at all times.

The repair of the bridge on I-40 WB over the C.S.X. Railroad (LM 18.59)

On Monday, October 11th through Wednesday, October 13th, from 8:00pm-5:00am, there will be temporary, intermittent lane closures on I-40 WB to set barrier rail.

The resurfacing on I-40 from Old Hickory Boulevard to Arlington Avenue

Nightly from 8:00pm-5:00am, (including weekends), there will be multiple alternating lane closures and multiple alternating ramp closures on I-40 between Old Hickory Blvd and Arlington Ave for milling, paving and striping.

The repair of bridges on I-40 over Stones River and on SR 171 over Stones River

Nightly from 8:00pm–5:00am (excluding weekends), there will be temporary intermittent lane closures on the Stones River bridge on I-40 for thin-lift epoxy overlay. At least two lanes will remain open at all times.

Bridge Inspection, I-24

On Sunday, October 10th, from 8:00am–3:30pm, East and westbound Silliman Evans Bridge will have full-length outside lane and shoulder closed for underbridge inspection vehicle.

Dickson County

The resurfacing and Bridge Repair of I-40 from East of Piney Rd (LM 5.33) to the bridge over I-840 (LM 13.15) in Dickson County.

Nightly from 7:00pm-6:00am (excluding Saturday), there will be nighttime lane closures for milling and paving operations in both EB and WB directions.

Humphreys County

The repair of bridges on I-40 over the Buffalo River.

Daily from 7:00am-3:30pm, there is a temporary traffic shift in both directions. Left lanes will be closed. Traffic is being shifted to the right lane and shoulder while work is being performed underneath the bridge in both the EB and WB direction.

I-40, In-house paving

On Friday, October 8th, from 6:00pm–5:00am, eastbound right lane closure

Robertson County

Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, ITS and paving

Nightly from 8:00pm-5:00am, Milling and paving operations, north and south directions. Troopers to be utilized. SR 25 Ramp Closure–Ramps to be closed during paving operations. SR 25 Southbound on-ramp. Ramp closure will be 1 night due to milling/paving depths.

Cheatham County

Grade, drain, pave of SR 455 + Levee construction (by others)

24/7, continuous lane closure for the construction of levee (by others), box culvert, stream relocation and roadway construction from SR 49 to AO Smith entrance. Riverbluff Park entrance will remain open to the public. Access to AO Smith from SR 12 will remain open.

Tennessee Department of Transportation

Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity. Information in this report is provided to the Department of Transportation by the contractors. Most work is weather-dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather.

For more information on this or any other TDOT road construction project or to view travel conditions in this area visit the TDOT SmartWay Information System website ( http://www.tn.gov/tdot/tdotsmartway/ ).

People can also dial 511 from any landline or cellular phone to access up-to-date traffic conditions, or visit www.TN511.com ( http://www.tn511.com/ ). TDOT is also now on Twitter. For up-to-date traffic tweets for the Nashville area follow Nashville511 ( http://twitter.com/nashville511 ) on Twitter. For statewide traffic tweets just follow TN511 ( http://twitter.com/TN511 ).

Motorists are reminded to use all motorist information tools responsibly. Drivers should refrain from texting, tweeting, or using a mobile phone while operating a vehicle.