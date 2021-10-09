Marsha Blackburn Discusses Worsening Southern Border Crisis From Border Wall

Mission, TX – U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) joined Fox & Friends from the southern border to discuss the humanitarian crisis created by President Joe Biden.

Cartels Are Taking Advantage Of Biden’s Weak Leadership

“The cartels are getting really bold because they know Biden is weak. They know they can start to create more chaos here on the border as they try to force this humanitarian crisis here at our southern border.”

“These cartels are taking such advantage and are causing such harm to these families that are trying to come into the U.S. illegally. It is a very sad situation. It is a dangerous situation. And as I heard yesterday from ranchers, property owners, the CBP, the Texas law enforcement, this is a national security, a humanitarian, and a healthcare issue.”

The Joe Biden Administration Is Failing To Take Action

“I had a rancher, yesterday, look at me, and he said, ‘where’s Kamala? I just want to know where she is. She was supposed to solve this problem.’ The ranchers and farmers are having to spend thousands, tens of thousands of dollars to protect their property.”

“You have these families that are coming from 150 different countries around the world, and they are spending tens of thousands of dollars to get across this border because the cartel is telling them, ‘oh, you know, we’ll smuggle you in.’”

Children Are Endangered, While Cartels Profit

“And they are endangering these children. Some of these children are coming by themselves. It is heartbreaking. They have found children who have died. They have found children who are left in the middle of nowhere, as young as 5, 6, 7 years old by these cartels. The cartels are not afraid of this administration. And as you said, right now, they are more brazen, they’re bolder, they’re endangering these lives.”

“They know that the U.S. taxpayer dollar is going to help carry that person from the water’s edge to wherever it is they are going in the United States. And as you said, all the time, the cartel gets richer. They are making millions of dollars every week. This needs to stop.”