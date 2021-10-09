Tennessee Titans last game against Jacksonville Jaguars

Nashville, TN – In Week 14 of the 2020 season, the Tennessee Titans traveled to Jacksonville and defeated the Jaguars by score of 31-10. Tennessee improved to 9-4 on the season and secured it’s fifth consecutive winning season.

On Jacksonville’s opening possession, the Jaguars drove into Tennessee territory but were forced to settle for a field goal attempt. However, DL DaQuan Jones blocked Jaguars K Aldrick Rosas’ kick to keep the game scoreless.

On the opening Titans possession, Tennessee constructed a quick three-play scoring drive that saw QB Ryan Tannehill throw a 37-yard touchdown pass to WR A.J. Brown on a flea-flicker. The Titans took an early 7-0 lead.

In the second quarter, Tannehill threw a five-yard pass to WR Corey Davis, but Jaguars DL Dawuane Smoot forced a fumble which was recovered by Jaguars DT Doug Costin. Jacksonville took possession at the Tennessee 40-yard line but were held to a field goal again as Rosas successfully kicked a 53-yarder to make it a 7-3 game.

The Titans increased the lead on the ensuing possession. RB Derrick Henry accounted for all 75 yards of the scoring drive, including a 36-yard touchdown run to put Tennessee ahead, 14-3 with under a minute left in the first half.

After quickly forcing Jacksonville to punt, the Titans regained possession at their own 37-yard line with nine seconds remaining until halftime. Tannehill quickly threw a 19-yard pass to Davis, followed by a nine-yard ball to TE Jonnu Smith to put Tennessee in field goal range. K Stephen Gostkowski successfully made a 53-yard field goal to give the Titans a 17-3 advantage heading into halftime.

Tennessee opened up the second half with two consecutive touchdowns. The first score came on a five-play drive that saw Henry break free for a 47-yard gain to the Jaguars’ five-yard line. Tannehill quickly connected with TE Geoff Swaim for a five-yard touchdown to make it 24-3.

After CB Malcolm Butler intercepted Glennon on the ensuing Jacksonville possession, Tennessee took over at the Jaguars’ 48-yard line and constructed a six-play scoring drive. Brown contributed a 17-yard catch and Swaim added a 16-yard reception to move the chains, as Henry ultimately ran in a one-yard score for a 31-3 lead.

Jaguars QB Gardner Minshew II entered the game at quarterback on Jacksonville’s ensuing possession and guided his team on a 10-play scoring drive that was capped by a five-yard touchdown pass to Jaguars WR Keelan Cole Sr., 31-10.

Ultimately, Tennessee was able to preserve a 21-point lead and won on the road in Jacksonville by a final score of 31-10.

Box Score

Week 14: Tennessee Titans 31, Jacksonville Jaguars 10

Sunday, December 13th, 2020 | 12:00pm CT | TIAA Bank Stadium