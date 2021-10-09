63.6 F
Clarksville
Saturday, October 9, 2021
HomeSportsTennessee Titans last game against Jacksonville Jaguars
Sports

Tennessee Titans last game against Jacksonville Jaguars

News Staff
By News Staff
Tennessee Titans face Jacksonville Jaguars on the road, Sunday. (Tennessee Titans)
Tennessee Titans face Jacksonville Jaguars on the road, Sunday. (Tennessee Titans)

Tennessee TitansNashville, TN – In Week 14 of the 2020 season, the Tennessee Titans traveled to Jacksonville and defeated the Jaguars by score of 31-10. Tennessee improved to 9-4 on the season and secured it’s fifth consecutive winning season.

On Jacksonville’s opening possession, the Jaguars drove into Tennessee territory but were forced to settle for a field goal attempt. However, DL DaQuan Jones blocked Jaguars K Aldrick Rosas’ kick to keep the game scoreless.

On the opening Titans possession, Tennessee constructed a quick three-play scoring drive that saw QB Ryan Tannehill throw a 37-yard touchdown pass to WR A.J. Brown on a flea-flicker. The Titans took an early 7-0 lead.

In the second quarter, Tannehill threw a five-yard pass to WR Corey Davis, but Jaguars DL Dawuane Smoot forced a fumble which was recovered by Jaguars DT Doug Costin. Jacksonville took possession at the Tennessee 40-yard line but were held to a field goal again as Rosas successfully kicked a 53-yarder to make it a 7-3 game.

The Titans increased the lead on the ensuing possession. RB Derrick Henry accounted for all 75 yards of the scoring drive, including a 36-yard touchdown run to put Tennessee ahead, 14-3 with under a minute left in the first half.

After quickly forcing Jacksonville to punt, the Titans regained possession at their own 37-yard line with nine seconds remaining until halftime. Tannehill quickly threw a 19-yard pass to Davis, followed by a nine-yard ball to TE Jonnu Smith to put Tennessee in field goal range. K Stephen Gostkowski successfully made a 53-yard field goal to give the Titans a 17-3 advantage heading into halftime.

Tennessee opened up the second half with two consecutive touchdowns. The first score came on a five-play drive that saw Henry break free for a 47-yard gain to the Jaguars’ five-yard line. Tannehill quickly connected with TE Geoff Swaim for a five-yard touchdown to make it 24-3.

After CB Malcolm Butler intercepted Glennon on the ensuing Jacksonville possession, Tennessee took over at the Jaguars’ 48-yard line and constructed a six-play scoring drive. Brown contributed a 17-yard catch and Swaim added a 16-yard reception to move the chains, as Henry ultimately ran in a one-yard score for a 31-3 lead.


Jaguars QB Gardner Minshew II entered the game at quarterback on Jacksonville’s ensuing possession and guided his team on a 10-play scoring drive that was capped by a five-yard touchdown pass to Jaguars WR Keelan Cole Sr., 31-10.

Ultimately, Tennessee was able to preserve a 21-point lead and won on the road in Jacksonville by a final score of 31-10.

Box Score

Week 14: Tennessee Titans 31, Jacksonville Jaguars 10
Sunday, December 13th, 2020 | 12:00pm CT | TIAA Bank Stadium

  1 2 3 4 Final
Tennessee 7 10 14 0 31
Jacksonville 0 3 7 0 10
Previous articleAustin Peay State University visiting animation professor Heather Abels works on major films for Netflix, Disney
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us:

FOLLOW US

©2021 Clarksville Online