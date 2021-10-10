APSU Women’s Golf heads to Arkansas for Lady Wolves Classic

Clarksville, TN – Looking to build off a tournament victory, Austin Peay State University women’s golf team heads west for the Lady Wolves Classic, Monday-Tuesday, at the par-72, 6,164-yard Sage Meadows Country Club in Jonesboro, Arkansas.

The Governors tournament win at the Butler Fall Intercollegiate last week continued a trend of steady improvement. They opened with a ninth-place finish at the Payne Stewart Memorial but followed that with a fourth-place finish at their own F&M Bank APSU Intercollegiate to close September. Then they found another step with last week’s victory.

Head coach Jessica Combs, who earned her first tournament title as a head coach last week, takes the same team to Arkansas State that won last week.

Freshmen Erica Scutt and Kaley Campbell, sophomore Kady Foshaug, redshirt junior Shelby Darnell and redshirt senior Riley Cooper will compose the five-person team. Freshman Maggie Glass also travels to Jonesboro as the Governors individual this weekend.

Scutt’s trip west follows back-to-back Top 10 finishes, which saw her finish sixth at the Governors own tournament before finishing runner up last weekend with an even-par 210. Darnell posted her season’s first Top 10 at Butler, with her 11-over par 221 good for eighth place.

Campbell has proven a steady presence in the lineup this season with totals of 231, 226 and 277 in the first three weekends, with a 12th-place finish at the F&M Bank APSU Intercollegiate to show for her consistency. Foshaug also has shown steady improvement this season with a season-best 229 last week.

Meanwhile, Cooper has saved her best for last this season, ranking third on the team with a 75.0 stroke average in third rounds. Glass also is looking to follow up a season-best 234 aggregate at Butler last week.

Austin Peay State University will be one of 15 teams, and 90 individuals, competing this weekend and are paired with Southern Illinois and UT Arlington in Monday’s opening 36 holes.

They also will square off against Eastern Kentucky, Lipscomb, Memphis, Samford, South Alabama, Southern Miss, Stephen F. Austin, Tarleton State, Troy, Louisiana-Monroe, and Division III Washington University.