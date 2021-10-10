Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis warps up APSU Hidden Duel

Clarksville, TN – Sophomore Frederic Schlossmann remained perfect in singles matches for the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team through the final day of the APSU Hidden Duel, Saturday, at the Governors Tennis Courts.

The Governors’ 2021 All-OVC selection defeated North Alabama’s Carlos Matarredona Valor in straight sets Saturday morning to post a 3-0 record in singles at the APSU Govs annual fall home tournament.

Austin Peay State University opened its final day of the event against a future ASUN Conference opponent, while Schlossmann was the only Gov to best his opponent in singles, freshman Lachlan Laner battled UNA’s Jamie Bixby and fell in a close three-set match.

In doubles, Gabriel Nolasco Pozo and Laner defeated the Lions’ tandem of Sam Tolbert and Tolbert, 6-2. With their win, Nolasco Pozo and Laner finished a perfect 2-0 in doubles at the APSU Hidden Duel, after each picked up wins against Brescia, Friday.

APSU concluded their home tournament with three straight victories in doubles against Southern Indiana.

Schlossmann and Damberg defeated the Eagles pairing of Spencer Blandford and Preston Cameron in the tiebreaker, while Nolasco Pozo and Hogan Stoker defeated their matchup of Dylan Brown and Guy Finkelstein, 6-4.

The freshman combination of Giovanni Becchis and Tom Bolton picked up their second win together this fall with a 6-4 decision over Quinten Gillespie and Yahor Bahdanovich.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis

Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team wraps up its fall season at Chattanooga’s Steve Baras Invitational, October 15th-17th.

APSU Govs Day Two Results

Singles vs. North Alabama

Frederic Schlossmann (APSU) def. Carlos Matarredona Valor (UNA) 6-3, 6-2

Fernando Perez Rodenas (UNA) Def. Giovanni Becchis (APSU) 6-2, 6-2

Chris Zhang (UNA) Def. Tom Bolton (APSU) 6-1, 6-4

Guilherme Diniz (UNA) Def. Hogan Stoker (APSU) 6-4, 6-4

Jamie Bixby (UNA) Def. Lachlan Laner (APSU) 6-7, 6-0, 10-6

Sam Tolbert (UNA) Def. Anton Damberg (APSU) 6-2, 6-1

Doubles vs. North Alabama

Mattarredona Valor / Rerez Rodenas (UNA) def. Schlossman / Damberg (APSU) 6-4

Diniz / Zhang (UNA) def. Bolton / Becchis(APSU) 6-4

Nolasco Pozo / Laner (APSU) def. Bixby / Tolbert (UNA) 6-2

Doubles vs. Southern Indiana

Schlossmann / Damberg (APSU) def. Blandford / Cameron (USI) 7-6 (4)

Becchis / Bolton (APSU) def. Gillespie / Bogdanovic (USI) 6-4

Nolasco Pozo / Stoker (APSU) def. Brown / Finkelstein (USI) 6-4