Altra Federal Credit Union’s 4th annual Altra Gives Back set for October 11th

Clarksville, TN – Today, Monday, October 11th, 2021, Altra Federal Credit Union will hold its fourth annual Altra Gives Back Day. All Altra offices and the member contact center will be closed as employees participate in a variety of activities to support organizations in the communities they serve.

“Giving back to the communities we serve aligns with the founding principle of Credit Unions everywhere” said Altra President and Chief Executive Officer, Steve Koenen. “Altra Gives Back Day allows our employees to live that philosophy of People Helping People.”

Year-round, Altra employees volunteer thousands of hours in their member communities nationwide. Dedicating one day to service allows employees to work collectively with co-workers they may not otherwise have the opportunity to do so with. The day was chosen because it is a federal holiday that financial institutions are often closed.

“We are especially grateful to have options for in-person volunteer projects in 2021,” said Altra Community Relations Manager, Shawn Hauser. “Employees are eager to go out into our communities to assist organizations who have been struggling since March of 2020.”

Nearly 500 employees nationwide will participate in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Tennessee, Texas, and New Jersey. This year’s blended event allowed employees to choose an in-person volunteer location, such as area Habitat for Humanity build sites, local food banks and Boys and Girls Clubs, or a virtual volunteer option including project-in-a-box and a nonprofit focus group.

