American Red Cross reports Emergency Blood Shortage, Donors needed to Combat Low Turnout

Nashville, TN – The American Red Cross continues to experience an emergency blood and platelet shortage that has caused the blood supply to drop to the lowest post-summer level in at least six years.

With less than a day’s supply of certain blood types in recent weeks, the Red Cross asks donors of all blood types – especially type O ? to make an appointment to give blood or platelets as soon as possible to ensure patients can receive the lifesaving transfusions they rely on. Appointments can be made by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1.800.RED CROSS (1.800.733.2767).

Fall is typically a time when the blood supply rebounds from summer blood shortages, but a surge in COVID-19 Coronavirus cases across the U.S. due to the delta variant has contributed to the lowest donor turnout of the year. To shore up inventory, the Red Cross must collect 10,000 additional blood products each week this month to meet hospital and patient needs.

Donors are asked to make an appointment

All those who come to donate in October will receive a link by email to claim a free Zaxby’s® Signature Sandwich reward or get a $5.00 e-gift card to a merchant of their choice.* Plus, all those who come to give October 11th-31st will receive a bonus $5.00 e-gift card to a merchant of their choice.**

Blood donations help those with breast cancer

During Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October, the Red Cross is reminding donors of the importance of blood to those undergoing treatment. According to the National Cancer Institute, roughly 1.9 million people are expected to be diagnosed with cancer in the U.S. this year, and more than 281,000 of those individuals will have breast cancer.

Patients with breast cancer and other cancers may need blood products on a regular basis during chemotherapy, surgery or treatment for complications. In fact, nearly 25% of the blood supply is used by cancer patients.

People across the country depend on the kindness of blood donors. Donors are urged to make an appointment to give blood or platetlets as soon as possible by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1.800.RED CROSS (1.800.733.2767).

Blood Drive Safety

Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and?additional precautions?– including face masks for donors and staff, regardless of vaccination status – have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance. Donors are?asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities October 16th-31st

Kentucky

Christian County

Fort Campbell

10/22/2021: 10:00am-3:00pm, Byrd Health Clinic, 7973 Strike Boulevard

10/26/2021: 10:00am-4:00pm, Blanchfield Army Community Hospital, 650 Joel Drive

Tennessee

Cheatham County

Kingston Springs

10/26/2021: 8:30am-1:30pm, Harpeth High School, 170 E. Kingston Springs Road

Dickson County

Dickson

10/21/2021: 3:00pm-7:00pm, YMCA Dickson, 301 Henslee Drive

Montgomery County

Clarksville

10/18/2021: 10:30am-4:30pm, American Red Cross, 1760 Madison Street

10/20/2021: 10:30am-4:30pm, American Red Cross, 1760 Madison Street

10/25/2021: 10:30am-4:30pm, American Red Cross, 1760 Madison Street

Robertson County

Springfield

10/18/2021: 3:00pm-7:00pm, Our Lady of Lourdes St. Luke Hall, 103 Golf Club Lane

White House

10/19/2021: 2:00pm-7:00pm, Revolution Church, 3644 Highway 31W

Save time during donation

Donors can also save up to 15 minutes at the blood drive by completing a RapidPass®. With RapidPass®, donors complete the pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of donation, from a mobile device or computer. To complete a RapidPass®, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App.

To donate blood, individuals need to bring a blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification that are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also must meet certain height and weight requirements.

Health insights for donors

At a time when health information has never been more important, the Red Cross is screening all blood, platelet and plasma donations from self-identified African American donors for the sickle cell trait.

This additional screening will provide Black donors with an additional health insight and help the Red Cross identify compatible blood types more quickly to help patients with sickle cell disease who require trait-negative blood. Blood transfusion is an essential treatment for those with sickle cell disease, and blood donations from individuals of the same race, ethnicity and blood type have a unique ability to help patients fighting sickle cell disease.

Donors can expect to receive sickle cell trait screening results, if applicable, within one to two weeks through the Red Cross Blood Donor App and the online donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org.

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families.

The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission.

For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.