APSU Women’s Golf places Fifth at Lady Red Wolves Classic

Jonesboro, AR – Posting their third 291 in the past six rounds, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf team finished fifth at the Lady Red Wolves Classic hosted by Arkansas State at Sage Meadows Golf Club.

The Governors 291 was their best round of the tournament and equaled a pair of 291s shot at last week’s Butler Invitational.

However, it was their best round of the season in relation to par with the 291 in Jonesboro a three-over mark. The Governors third round saw them avoid big numbers with no double or triple bogeys on the five scorecards.

“We played so consistently today and I’m proud that we had no doubles or triples as a team,” said head coach Jessica Combs. “Getting rid of the big numbers has been a main goal of ours this fall. We’re moving in the right direction and I’m proud of each member of the team.”

Erica Scutt led the way Tuesday with a two-under par 70, her best round of the tournament, and finished in sixth place for her third-straight top-10 finish. Kaley Campbell posted the Govs second-best round of the day with an even-par 72 and moved up nine spots to 31st overall with a 225.

Shelby Darnell followed with a one-over par 73 and her 222 aggregate was good for 20th in the 90-competitor field. Kady Foshaug fired a 76 to close the tournament with a 226 three-round mark and was 39th. Riley Cooper fired her second-straight 76 of the tournament and her 238 total was 76th. Maggie Glass, competing as an individual, notched a 75 Tuesday and her 229 finish was good for 52nd.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Golf

The Austin Peay State University women’s golf team will take next week off before wrapping up its fall slate with the Town & Country Invitational hosted by Tennessee State at McCabe Golf Course in Nashville, Tennessee.

Box Score

Lady Red Wolves Classic

Sage Meadows Golf Club, Jonesboro, AR

Dates: October 11th – October 12th