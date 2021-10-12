61.3 F
Clarksville
Tuesday, October 12, 2021
Clarksville Police Department report Person Barricaded on Lindsey Drive

CPD setups Perimeter, Road Closures

Clarksville Police

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) currently have a perimeter around 907 Lindsey Drive and are attempting to negotiate with a barricaded individual to come out of the residence.

The incident started around 7:45pm. This situation is isolated to one residence, but we ask the public to remain in their homes if possible.

Sections of Lindsey Drive especially between Janet Way Drive and Sonja Drive will be closed until this situation can be resolved.

No other information is available for release at this time.

