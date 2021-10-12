Clarksville’s Most Scenic Spots Guide now available in Spanish

Clarksville, TN – One of Visit Clarksville’s newest board members is a member of the city’s Hispanic community. Her business, Jimenez Consulting & Tax Services, also serves many Hispanic clients, some of whom are new to the area and interested in things to see and do. But travel information about what to experience in the area wasn’t available in Spanish. Visit Clarksville is changing that.

At the time Maria Jimenez began her board term in July, the Visit Clarksville marketing department had just published a blog showcasing Clarksville’s top scenic spots, using photos provided by visitors and local photographers. A mapped tour on the Visit Clarksville App, followed by a one-page printed guide for visitors were the next components of the project. The timing was perfect to produce the printed piece in both English and Spanish.

“We’ve never been asked about Spanish content,” said Visit Clarksville Executive Director Theresa Harrington. “This ‘Top 25 Scenic Spots’ piece was mostly visual, so there was only a single paragraph that needed translating. It was a good first project to produce in both English and Spanish and help us determine what the need might be for future content in other languages,” she said.

About half of the produced Spanish pieces were provided to Jimenez to distribute to clients. Others are available for pick up at the Customs House Museum at 200 South Second Street, the Visit Clarksville Welcome Center at 180 Holiday Drive, and Visit Clarksville administrative offices at 25 Jefferson Street, Suite 300.

“Given the diversity of our city and our visitors, it’s a little surprising this hasn’t come up before now,” said Harrington. “We would love to publish blogs and even other printed materials in Spanish or Korean or German – whatever the need may be – as long as we can find help translating. Our business is hospitality, and we want every visitor to feel welcome and able to experience the best of our city.”

Anyone interested in volunteering translation services should email Visit Clarksville Media & Marketing Director Michelle Dickerson at *protected email*

