Clarksville Police Department is trying to locate Cordero Quarles for Aggravated Robbery

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is attempting to locate 30-year-old Cordero Cortez Quarles.

The latest incident occurred at approximately 4:30am on October 13th, 2021. Cordero Quarles arrived at B&L Market located at 1361 College Street in a white pickup truck.

Once inside the store, Quarles went behind the counter and took several cartons of cigarettes and some beer. When confronted by the clerk on duty, Quarles displayed a handgun.

This is not the first time Cordero Quarles displayed a weapon towards another person. He is currently out on bond for an Aggravated Assault that occurred on September 21st, 2021.

If you see Mr. Quarles, please call 911 immediately and wait for a Clarksville Police Officer. Do not attempt to approach.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD Detective Jackson, 931.648.0656, ext. 5319.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipsline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.