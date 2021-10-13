TBI issues Amber Alert for two-year old Browen Conner of Chattanooga

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has issued an Amber Alert on behalf of the Chattanooga Police Department for Browen Conner. Browen is a 2-week old white male 19 inches, 6lbs, with brown hair and blue eyes. Browen was last seen wearing an orange onesie in the area of 5600 Brainard Road in Chattanooga Tennessee.

Two-week-old Browen Conner is believed to be with his non-custodial mother, Coti Conner.

Coti faces a charge of Especially Aggravated Kidnapping in connection to Browen’s disappearance.

Coti Conner is 30, stands 5’5”, and weighs approximately 145 pounds. She has brown hair and green eyes.

She may be driving a 2002 black Ford Escape, with Tennessee tag 1M1-8H6.

Coti Conner was last seen with Browen in the 5600 block of Brainard Road in Chattanooga.

Stay alert, and call 1.800.TBI.FIND or 423.698.2525 if you see Coti, Browen, or the vehicle she may be driving.