Austin Peay State University Softball holds John A. Logan scoreless in 7-0 Win

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team held John A. Logan scoreless for 10 innings, Thursday afternoon at Cathi Maynard Park-Cheryl Holt Field, as the Governors improved to 2-1 this fall, with a 7-0 victory over the Volunteers.

After trading zeros for the first two innings with the Vols, the Govs would get on the scoreboard with a couple of runs in the bottom of the third.

Bailey Shorter, Kendyl Weinzapfel and Lexi Osowski would open the inning with back-to-back-to back singles, with Osowski driving in Shorter with the game’s first run.

After an out, Emily Harkleroad would drive in Weinzapfel for the second run of the inning with a single, making it 2-0.

That would be more than enough runs for the Govs pitching staff, as APSU starter Jordan Benefiel held John A. Logan scoreless on one hit over her five innings of work, striking out 12 and walking two.

Samantha Miener would come in and pitch the final five innings of the shutout, giving up three hits while striking out five.

Austin Peay State University would add to its lead in the fourth, scoring three more times, as they extended the lead out to 5-0.

Reese Calhoun opening the inning by drawing a walk, steal second, and after an out and a walk to Shorter, the pair moved into scoring position and second and third on a wild pitch.

That brought up Raylon Roach, who singled up the middle, scoring Calhoun, followed by Osowski, who drove in Shorter and Roach with a single.

The Govs would closeout the game’s scoring in the sixth inning, with two more runs.

Weinzapfel would reach on an error to open the inning, followed by a single by Osowski, and then score when the Vols committed their second error of the inning.

Harkleroad would follow that with an RBI single, scoring Osowski.

Inside the Boxscore

Lexi Osowski led the APSU Govs with three hits and three RBIs, while Bailey Shorter, Kendyl Weinzapfel and Emily Harkleroad had two hits each.

Jordan Benefield had not given up an earned run in 12 innings of work so far this fall.

Bailey Shorter, Lexi Osowski, Reese Calhoun and Alyssa Archuleta all recorded stolen bases in the win.

Governors pitching had two strings of eight consecutive outs and one of nine straight outs during the game.

After only picking up one walk in two games at Western Kentucky on Tuesday, the Govs drew seven free passes versus John A. Logan, including two each to Brooke Pfefferle and Kylie Campbell.

The Austin Peay State University defense did not commit an error in the contest.

The Austin Peay State University women's softball team will return to action at Cathi Maynard Park-Cheryl Holt Field on Friday, October 22th, 2021 at 4:00pm as they play host to Volunteer State for a doubleheader.

