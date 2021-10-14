Clarksville Police Department partners with Tennessee Highway Safety Office for “Slow Down Tennessee”

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is partnering with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) to promote “Slow Down Tennessee.”

During October 15th–29th, 2021, Clarksville Police will increase education and enforcement efforts to help reduce speeding-related crashes, injuries, and fatalities statewide.

The public is encouraged to participate by using #SlowDownTN on social media to help spread awareness.

There have been 108 Reckless/Careless driver crashes since the beginning of 2021.

CPD will be conducting High Visibility Engagement with a focus on excessive speed and aggressive driving.

The State of Tennessee requires motorists to always exercise due care and maintain a safe speed while driving. Speed limits may vary depending on the county and road conditions; therefore, drivers must always pay attention and adhere to posted speed limits to ensure the safety of all roadway users.

For more information and resources about speeding, visit www.tntrafficsafety.org/speeding