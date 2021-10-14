Clarksville Police Department releases update in search for Cordero Quarles

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is attempting to locate the white GMC pick up in the attached photos. It is an early to mid-2000, white, single cab GMC Sierra pick-up with a 4×4 sticker and black fender flares.

This vehicle was used in the robbery of B&L Market on October 13th.

CPD is still attempting to locate the suspect, 30-year-old Cordero Cortez Quarles, who is on video camera getting out of this vehicle and then returning to it after the robbery.

If you see this vehicle or Mr. Quarles, please call 911 immediately and wait for an Officer. Do not attempt to approach.

Anyone with information or additional video footage are asked to please contact Detective Jackson, 931.648.0656, ext. 5319.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipsline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.