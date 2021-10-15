78.1 F
Sports

Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis finishes fall season at Steve Baras Invitational

Austin Peay State University Men's Tennis heads to Chattanooga to take part in the Steve Baras Invitational. (APSU Sports Information)
APSU Men's TennisClarksville, TN – Coming off an impressive showing at the APSU Hidden Duel, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team wraps up its fall season at the UTC – Steve Baras Invitational, Saturday-Sunday, at the UTC Tennis Complex.

The Governors combined for 11 singles and 8 doubles victories at their annual home event and were led by sophomore Frederic Schlossmann’s 3-0 record in singles matches followed by Gabriel Nolasco Pozo’s 3-0 mark in doubles. 

Last week also saw the collegiate debuts of freshmen Lachlan Laner, Hogan Stoker and Giovanni Becchis. Each picked up a pair of doubles victories while Stoker led the trio with a pair of wins in singles as well.

Austin Peay State University begins its weekend in the Scenic City 10:00am, Saturday, against Chattanooga before wrapping up its fall finale against an opponent to be determined.

With the three fall tournaments in the books, the APSU Govs return to action January 17th against Middle Tennessee in Murfreesboro.

For schedule updates and news throughout the offseason, follow the Governors men’s tennis team on Twitter (@GovsMTN) or Instagram (@GovsTennis). 

News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
