Downtown @ Sundown Concert tonight canceled due to Impending Inclement Weather

Downtown @ Sundown concert featuring Heart Tribute band Barracuda on Saturday, October 15th has been canceled due to incoming weather.
Downtown @Sundown Concert Series at Downtown Commons.Montgomery County, TN – The last Downtown @ Sundown concert featuring Barracuda-America’s Heart Tribute, is canceled this evening due to the significant possibility of thunderstorms.

Barracuda will be rescheduled for the next concert season which will run May through October of 2022.

The 2021 Downtown @ Sundown Concert Series was made possible in part by major title sponsors TriStar Beverage and F&M Bank and sponsored in part by Waste Connections of Clarksville.

To stay up to date with events happening at the Downtown Commons, visit our Facebook page at Downtown Commons and our Instagram page @downtowncommonstn

