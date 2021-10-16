13 Haunted Tours to experience this Fall in Tennessee

Nashville, TN – The nights grow darker and a spine-tingling chill hangs in the air with ghost stories, strange happenings, superstitions, and dark and mysterious tales of the unexplained. Explore spooky adventures at these haunted tours across Tennessee if you dare.

– Take a spooky stroll through the winding paths ofto hear tales full of local history and intrigue. Tours are from 10:00am–12:00pm. Purchase tickets here

Knoxville (Oct. 28-30) – Mabry Hazen House will host “A Victorian Séance Experience” inside the parlors of the 1858 historic house. Whether true manifestations of spirits or clever parlor tricks, sitters will enjoy this immersive experience.

Petros – Souls are rumored to haunt the stone fortress of a maximum-security prison. Visitors report hearing footsteps, seeing apparitions, and hearing disembodied voices. Hear stories of the unexplained world of the undead during a Paranormal Tour at Historic Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary.

Red Boiling Springs – Moving beds, dark figures, cold spots and disembodies voices are rumored at the Thomas House Hotel. Join the Ghost Hunt Weekends crew for an overnight at this haunted hotel, Friday, or Saturday nights.

Silver Point – Climb aboard for a spine-tingling Haunted Canoe Trip. Stay close as you wander through an old cemetery and hear stories of a flooded town with lost graves, ghostly encounters, unexplained voices and eerie sounds, Fridays, and Saturdays through the beginning of November.

Castalian Springs (Oct. 16) – Guests will be guided by lantern to hear spooky tales and ghost stories during Haunts at the Font, 6:00pm-10:00pm at Cragfont. Calm your fears with apple cider by the fire and hear spooky historic murder ballads by the Traveling Caudells. Tickets are $15.00.

Hermitage (Oct. 28-31)– Embark on a spooky voyage during Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage Ghost Tours 7:00pm and 9:00pm as you explore the mansion, grounds, and cemetery by lantern light. Hear stories about ghosts of the Battle of New Orleans and Jackson’s infamous meeting with the Bell Witch.

Columbia – The Columbia Ghost Tour is a fall tradition walking downtown to hear eerie tales and spooky history. Tours are every Friday and Saturday 8:00pm in front of the Maury County Courthouse. Tickets are $10.00. Cash or check only. Call 931.797.3316 to reserve your spot.

Murfreesboro (Oct. 15, 22, 29) – As the sun sets and darkness falls, walk among the final resting places of thousands of Murfreesboro’s residents and hear stories of the unique past 7:00pm Friday nights during Tombstones at Twilight. Tickets are $30.00 and space is limited.

Memphis – Hear stories, dark history, and tales of the paranormal during the Historic Haunts Ghost Tour. Legends, murders, yellow fever, maritime disasters, relocated graveyards and haunted tales claim to make Memphis one of America’s most haunted cities.

Shiloh – There were more than 23,000 casualties in the Battle of Shiloh. Discover ghost stories and legends like the pond colored blood red where soldiers from both sides came to bathe their wounds, during a self-guided tour of the battlefield at Shiloh National Military Park.

Elizabethton (Oct. 28) – Strange things happen around All Hallows Eve, especially at an old fort by the river. Experience family-friendly stories, songs and tales sure to send a shiver down your spine and tickle your funny bone during Scary Stories at Fort Watauga, 7:30pm at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park.

East Tennessee – Explore the mysteries of mountain heritage, the unknown and unexplained during Appalachian Ghost Walks. Choose from 16 different lantern-led ghost and history tours of haunted sites year-round, daily and/or nightly. Advanced reservations required.

For a complete list of what’s happening in Tennessee, visit tnvacation.com/calendar.

About the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development

Tennessee is the home of the blues, bluegrass, country, gospel, soul, rockabilly and rock ‘n’ roll— delivering an unparalleled experience of beauty, history and family adventure, infused with music that creates a vacation that is the “Soundtrack of America. Made in Tennessee.”

Explore more at tnvacation.com and join other Tennessee travelers by following “TNVacation” on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and YouTube and “Tennessee” on Snapchat.