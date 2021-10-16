Austin Peay State University Baseball comes from behind to defeat Indiana State, 9-8

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team battled back from a 5-0 deficit to defeat Indiana State, 9-8, in a 12-inning exhibition affair at Raymond C. Hand Park.

Austin Peay State University trailed 5-0 after five innings and 6-1 going to the bottom of the seventh. Infielder Michael Robinson singled up the middle to start the bottom of the seventh and Reid Brown followed with a 390-foot home run to right center, slashing the deficit to 6-3.

The Governors would tack on two runs in the ninth, closing to 7-5, but it was three runs in the 10th inning – each scored without the benefit of a base hit – that gave Austin Peay State University its first lead of the game.

Reliever Peyton Jula picked up the victory with Drew McIllwain following with two scoreless innings to notch the save.

NOTABLY

TJ Foreman went 5-for-6 with a walk, reaching in his first six plate appearances before striking out in the 11th.

Reid Brown’s two-run home run was one of the APSU Govs two extra-base hits and he finished the game 1-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored.

TJ Rodgers had an 11th inning triple and scored later in the frame.

Michael Robinson came off the bench and was 3-for-3 with a walk in four plate appearances.

Jacob Curtis also came off the bench and went 2-for-3 with a pair of singles.

Austin Peay State University scored four runs courtesy Indiana State wild pitches – two in the ninth and two in the 10th – and another run on an error to help forge their comeback.

Also recording RBI in the game were Ty Delancey (RBI ground out in the 10th) and Jonah Beamon (RBI ground out in the 11th).

Box Score



1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 R H E ISU 0 0 0 4 1 0 1 1 0 0 0 1 – 8 12 4 APSU 0 0 0 0 1 0 2 0 2 3 1 0 – 9 16 0

