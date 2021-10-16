Hopkinsville Community College to hold virtual talk, Which Self Do We Present Online

Hopkinsville, KY – The Hopkinsville Community College (HCC) History and Religion & Philosophy Clubs will host a virtual talk, Which Self Do We Present Online, at noon on Tuesday, October 19th, 2021.

HCC Philosophy Instructor Kelly Perez will present with HCC student Micheal Loyosa acting as the discussion facilitator.

Discussion topics will include:

How social media shapes our personality.

What side of ourselves do we share with the public?

How much control do we have over our image online?

Participants can join via Zoom at https://valenciacollege.zoom.us/j/2800786348 with Meeting ID: 280 078 6348. This event is free and open to all. Questions may be directed to *protected email*

