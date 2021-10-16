64 F
Clarksville
Saturday, October 16, 2021
Education

Hopkinsville Community College to hold virtual talk, Which Self Do We Present Online

News Staff
By News Staff
Hopkinsville Community College Campus.
Hopkinsville Community CollegeHopkinsville, KY – The Hopkinsville Community College (HCC) History and Religion & Philosophy Clubs will host a virtual talk, Which Self Do We Present Online, at noon on Tuesday, October 19th, 2021.

HCC Philosophy Instructor Kelly Perez will present with HCC student Micheal Loyosa acting as the discussion facilitator. 


Discussion topics will include:  

  • How social media shapes our personality. 
  • What side of ourselves do we share with the public? 
  • How much control do we have over our image online? 

Participants can join via Zoom at https://valenciacollege.zoom.us/j/2800786348 with Meeting ID: 280 078 6348. This event is free and open to all. Questions may be directed to

About Hopkinsville Community College

For many Pennyrile Kentucky region and Fort Campbell residents, higher education begins at Hopkinsville Community College (HCC).  The college serves thousands of area residents each year as a comprehensive regional learning center providing academic and technical associate degrees; diploma and certificate programs in occupational fields; pre-baccalaureate education; adult, continuing and developmental education; customized training for business and industry; and distance learning.

As part of the Kentucky Community and Technical College System, HCC is a critical component to transforming the region’s economy by providing citizens with the education and training needed for high growth, high wage careers.

For more information, visit Hopkinsville.kctcs.edu.

News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
