Tennessee Department of Correction launches Operation Blackout this Halloween

Tennessee – Earlier this month, the Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC) launched “Operation Blackout”, an annual statewide operation to ensure sex offenders on TDOC’s caseload are complying with the conditions of their supervision, as well as special conditions put in place surrounding the Halloween holiday.

Each October, TDOC Community Supervision adds an extra layer of protection for the children in our communities, and an extra layer of accountability for sex offenders under the state’s supervision . A specific set of rules must be followed by all registered sex offenders this month: no Halloween decorations, no attending Halloween/fall functions (i.e., Harvest Festivals, etc.), no distributing candy, and keeping the porch light turned off on Halloween night.

“There are just under 4,000 sex offenders on supervision living amongst us in Tennessee,” said Commissioner Tony Parker. “While we hope these folks are doing what they are supposed to, it is our job to confirm it. As a father, I am appreciative of these officers canvasing our communities to ensure everyone has a safe, enjoyable night.”

TDOC Probation/Parole will be performing unannounced home checks all month leading up to Halloween and will be out in neighborhoods on the 31st conducting compliance checks, as well.

To ensure your child is safe this Halloween, here are a few more things you can do: