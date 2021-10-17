APSU Soccer falls at SIU Edwardsville, 5-0

Edwardsville, IL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) soccer team dropped a 5-0 decision at SIU Edwardsville, Sunday, at Ralph Korte Stadium.

Austin Peay (3-9-3, 0-5-1) fell behind in the first half, with SIUE’s (6-6, 3-2) Lily Schnieders scoring in the 30th minute.

After the Schnieders’ tally, Austin Peay State University goalkeeper Chloé Dion made her first of five saves in the 44th minute and Claire Larose had a shot blocked in the 32nd minute, but the APSU Govs were unable to find the equalizer and trailed, 1-0, at the half.

The second half saw the Cougars find the back of the net four times and stretch their lead to 5-0. Olivia Prock and Rachel Bradberry had shots blocked in the 74th and 79th minutes, respectively, before Prock fired the Governors only shot on goal in the 88th minute, but she was unable to best SIUE goalkeeper Jensen Schoch.

Box Score

Austin Peay 0, SIU Edwardsville 5

1 2 Final Austin Peay 0 0 0 SIU Edwardsville 1 4 5

Next Up For APSU Soccer



The Austin Peay State University women’s soccer team will play its home finale when it hosts Eastern Illinois for a 6:00pm, Thursday match at Morgan Brothers Soccer Field. APSU then wraps up the regular season when they travel to Murray State for a 1:00pm, October 24th match at Cutchin Field in Murray, Kentucky.

For news and updates on everything Governors soccer, follow along on Twitter or Instagram (@GovsWSOC) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.