Austin Peay State University Men’s Golf hits the road for Xavier Invitational

Clarksville, TN – After 13 days off from competition, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf team will play its penultimate event of the fall when it competes in the Xavier Invitational, Monday and Tuesday, at the par-71, 6,809-yard Maketewah Country Club in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Austin Peay State University will be joined by Ohio Valley Conference foe Morehead State, with Butler, DePaul, Drake, Green Bay, IUPUI, Northern Kentucky, Northern Illinois, Oakland, Xavier, and individuals from West Virginia rounding out the 12-team, 74-player field.

The Governors are playing in the Xavier Invitational for the first time since 2009, when Erik Barnes finished sixth with a five-under 211 and led the team to a sixth-place finish at Oasis Golf Club in Loveland, Ohio.

Graduate student Chase Korte is set to lead the Governors off the tee after leading the Govs with a 21st-place finish last time out at UT Martin’s Grover Page Classic. Seniors Micah Knisley and Adam Van Raden are next up for head coach Robbie Wilson, Van Raden leads Austin Peay State University with a 71.89 stroke average this season.

Freshman Payne Elkins will make his second appearance for Austin Peay State University, he closed with a one-over 73 in the final round of the Grover Page Classic last time out. Finally, rounding out the lineup for the Govs in the Queen City, redshirt senior Jay Fox will make his first appearance of the season.

Monday begins with 36 holes and an 8:30am shotgun start; the final 18 holes begin with a 9:00am shotgun start, Tuesday. GolfStat.com will have the live scoring for the event. For news and results, follow the APSU men’s golf team on Twitter and Instagram (@GovsMGO).