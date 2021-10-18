Clarksville Police Department seeks help identifying KFC Burglary Suspect

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is currently investigating a Burglary of a Business (KFC) located at 792 North Second Street that occurred on October 14th, at around 12:30am.

Clarksville Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a (Black / Male), who broke into the business and stole an undisclosed amount of cash. A short video and photos of the suspect are attached.

Anyone with information or additional video footage are asked to please contact CPD Detective Tomberlin, 931.648.0656, ext. 5156.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipsline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.