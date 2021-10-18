42.3 F
Clarksville
Monday, October 18, 2021
HomeNewsClarksville Police Department seeks help identifying KFC Burglary Suspect
News

Clarksville Police Department seeks help identifying KFC Burglary Suspect

Burglary occured at the KFC located at 792 North Second Street

News Staff
By News Staff

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is currently investigating a Burglary of a Business (KFC) located at 792 North Second Street that occurred on October 14th, at around 12:30am.

Clarksville Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a (Black / Male), who broke into the business and stole an undisclosed amount of cash. A short video and photos of the suspect are attached.

The Clarksville Police Department is requesting the public's help in identifying the Suspect in this photo for the Burglary of the KFC located at 792 North Second Street.
The Clarksville Police Department is requesting the public’s help in identifying the Suspect in this photo for the Burglary of the KFC located at 792 North Second Street.

Anyone with information or additional video footage are asked to please contact CPD Detective Tomberlin, 931.648.0656, ext. 5156.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipsline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.

Previous articleTennessee National Guard Major General Tommy Baker retires
Next articleAPSU this Week: From Stuffed with Pride to a Drive-In Movie, Campus is Bustling
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us:

FOLLOW US

©2021 Clarksville Online