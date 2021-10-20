Austin Peay State University College of Business helps students suit up with JCPenney

Clarksville, TN – Earlier this month, JCPenney partnered with the Austin Peay State University (APSU) College of Business to host a Suit-Up event that provided students with exclusive discounts for career attire and accessories.

“Our Suit-Up event was a huge success – we had 100 people attend the in-person event on October 17th,” Crystal Hambrock, career readiness coach for the college, said. “The feedback from students and parents was overwhelmingly positive, and we heard from some who would not have been otherwise able to purchase a full suit. We hope to continue this partnership with the College of Business and JCPenney to provide this opportunity to students going forward.”

The event took place at Governors Square Mall in Clarksville, with students receiving up to 60 percent off select career wear, shoes, and accessories when they used the 30 percent off coupon provided at registration.

“JCPenney is committed to helping students look and feel their best as they embark on their career journeys,” the company said in a statement last month. “We know it can be difficult to find appropriate and affordable career clothing that is also stylish, so we are delighted to assist these students at our first Suit-Up event with Austin Peay State University.”

Registered attendees were also entered into a raffle for five gift cards provided by the College of Business.