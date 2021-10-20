Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis travels to Murfreesboro for ITA Ohio Valley Regionals

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team travels to Murfreesboro for their third fall tournament with the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Ohio Valley Regionals hosted by Middle Tennessee, Thursday-Monday, at the Adams Tennis Center.

The Governors had in their last outing success at the UCA 2nd Fall Invitational, October 3rd-4th, picking up 11 singles and six doubles victories at the two-day event.

Denise Torrealba continued the dominant start to her freshman campaign, posting a perfect 3-0 singles record to remain unbeaten in four contests. Torrealba also won a pair of doubles matches alongside Jana Leder.

The Govs last competed at the Ohio Valley Regionals in 2019 when then-sophomore newcomer Aleks Topalovic led the team to a Flight B Championship appearance.

In that 2019 appearance, Danielle Morris and APSU alumna Fabienne Schmidt upset the No. 5 doubles pairing from Tennessee to advance to the quarterfinals where they dropped a close 8-6 decision to the No. 2 doubles team from Kentucky.

Morris has come out hot to start her senior campaign. In Conway, the Brisbane, Australia native picked up a three-set victory over the reigning Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year in Southeast Missouri’s Romana Tarajova. She then defeated Louisiana Tech’s Leonie Schuknect in an extended 10-point tiebreaker to remain a perfect 2-0 in singles through the fall.

Morris has won a pair of doubles matches through the fall alongside senior Honoka Nakanishi who is tied with Leder for second on the team with three singles victories.

The Govs will showcase three new doubles lineups at the ITA Ohio Valley Regionals with Morris and Torrealba, Yu-Hua Cheng and Martina Paladini-Jennings, and Leder and Nakanishi all pairing up for the first time in their careers.

APSU kicks off the tournament at 9:00am, Saturday, with singles followed by doubles beginning at 3:30pm that afternoon.

Following the ITA Ohio Valley Regionals, Austin Peay State University wraps up its fall season, October 29th-30th, in Florence, Alabama at North Alabama.

Qualifying Draw Results

Qualifying Singles

Honoka Nakanishi (APSU) def. Lilly-Sophie Schmidt (MTSU) 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-3

Seira Shimizu (Purdue) def. Yu-Hua Cheng (APSU) 6-1, 6-3

Day Two Matchups

Singles

Denise Torrealba (APSU) vs. Lidia Gonzales (Kentucky)

Jana Leder (APSU) vs. Seira Shimizu (Purdue)

Danielle Morris (APSU) vs. Anessa Lee (Vanderbilt)

Martina Paladini-Jennings (APSU) vs. Carlota Molina (Kentucky)

Honoka Nakanishi (APSU) vs. Miriam Grosmann (Memphis)

Doubles

Morris / Torrealba (APSU) vs. Mertena / Tomase (UT)

Cheng / Paladini-Jennings (APSU) vs. Arrese / Gonzalez (Kentucky)

Leder / Nakanishi (APSU) vs. Ochalik / Grubb (IUPUI)

All-OVC Returners

The APSU Govs had a trio of All-OVC selections last spring, including returners Jana Leder and Danielle Morris.

After finishing the season with 11-straight singles victories –including an 8-0 mark in conference play— Leder was named the OVC Co-Freshman of the Year and First Team All-OVC.

Morris won six straight singles matches to end her junior campaign, including a marathon victory over Southeast Missouri’s Daniela Hlacikova to seal the Govs’ second straight OVC Championship. She finished the season 9-5 singles and a 12-3 doubles record and was named Second Team All-OVC in the spring.

Too early to say Freshman of the Year?

Freshman Denise Torrealba leads the Govs with a perfect 4-0 record in singles play through two tournaments this fall.

The Neu-Isenburg, Germany native went a perfect 3-0 at the UCA 2nd Fall Invitational, October 3rd-4th, and picked up a pair of doubles victories alongside redshirt sophomore –and last year’s OVC Freshman of the Year – Jana Leder.

