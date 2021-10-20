Clarksville’s Customs House Museum November 2021 Exhibits, Activities

Clarksville, TN – The Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is located in Historic Downtown Clarksville, Tennessee. Come explore an entire city block featuring large gallery spaces filled with fine art, science, and history.

Some of the events in November at the Museum are Familiars: Jim Diehr: Visual Songs, Many Verses, John Guider: Journeys, Customs House Christmas Village, Interactions: Paintings by Judy Lavoie, Little Explorers: Ocean Explorers.

Customs House Museum Exhibits

Jim Diehr: Visual Songs, Many Verses

November 3rd – January 30th | Crouch Gallery

Jim Diehr is a ceramic artist in Clarksville working with oil, acrylic, watercolor, wood, stone, and clay to create works based on life experiences. This extensive multi-media exhibition is a mixture of new pieces and familiar favorites, including a new collection of cloud paintings and several whimsical sculptures

John Guider: Journeys

November 9th – January 30th | Orgain & Bruner Galleries

In 1779, John Donelson set out on a river journey that would lead to the founding of Nashville. John Guider followed 240 years later, capturing contemporary images of Tennessee’s waters in a boat of his own making. Photographs from his journey show us where we come from, and where we might be going.

Customs House Christmas Village

November 16th – January 1st | Lobby

This large collection of porcelain pieces was assembled by Jimmy and Sue Drye of Clarksville and donated to the Museum by their children in their honor. A model train makes its way through the lights and moving parts of the village.

Interactions: Paintings by Judy Lavoie

Through January 2nd | Jostens Gallery

A wide variety of themes inspire Judy Lavoie to paint. Interesting textures inspire her, as do delicate colorful flowers and brightly lit landscapes. “By exaggerating colors, or sometimes altering them from reality, I aim to preserve a moment in time, recreating the subject in my own way.”

Esperanza: A Celebration of Hispanic Heritage and Hope

Through November 7th | Lobby

Hispanic Heritage Month begins on September 15th and pays tribute to the history and culture of the Hispanic and Latin American communities. This year’s national theme is “Be Proud of Your Past, Embrace the Future.” This exhibit features a variety of Hispanic and Latin American cultural objects, clothing, and traditions.

Anne K. Beyer: Still

Through November 28th | Harvill Gallery

Anne Beyer’s work is inspired by the relationship between the natural world and the human psyche. In this exhibit, she explores the relationship between handcrafted wood-fired ceramic forms and digitally designed 3D-printed objects.

Start Your Engines! A Celebration of Racing in Montgomery County

Through December 31st | Kimbrough, Hand & Memory Lane

Sponsored by Tri-Star Beverage and MPG Transport

The Museum expands its Challenge & Champions exhibit with this multi-gallery exhibition showcasing Montgomery County’s auto racing history and the local legends that formed the sport. Start Your Engines! highlights race cars, art, historical memorabilia and video footage of personal stories from locals who established auto racing in the area.

Museum Events

First Thursday Art Walk

November 4th, 5:00pm–8:00pm

The Museum will have free admission during First Thursday Art Walk Clarksville from 5:00pm–8:00pm. Tacos Azteca food truck will be set up in the Courtyard.

Noel Night

December 2nd, 5:00pm–8:00pm

Celebrate the holidays with fun and special discounts at Seasons: The Museum Store! Enjoy holiday treats, live entertainment, a take-home activity, and a very special guest from the North Pole.

Custom House Museum Programs

Little Explorers: Ocean Explorers

November 5th, 12th, 19th

10:30am–12:30pm | Ages 2 – 5, with adult

Free with membership or paid admission | Hudson Room

What ocean creatures will you find in the Water Beads Sensory Bins? Examine and touch a real starfish, and have fun “fishing” for images of underwater creatures. Plus, make a paper plate fish to take home.

*All parents are expected to participate with and supervise their children. Activities may include items that are a choking hazard.

Discovery Saturday! Dissect an Owl Pellet

November 6th & 20th

1:30pm–3:30pm | 1st grade and above, with adult

Free with membership or paid admission | Family Art Studio

Become a scientist as you dissect an owl pellet and examine what it ate. Use a bone diagram to identify the animals you find; discover skulls, leg bones, and more! The owl pellets are sterilized, safe for human handling, and do not smell.

*All parents are expected to participate with and supervise their children.

Family Art Saturday: Art We Walk On

November 27th

10:00am–12:00pm & 2:00pm–4:00pm | Ages 3 and above, with adult

Free with membership or paid admission | Family Art Studio

Some art gets stepped on or jumped on every day! Find this type of art by looking at the bottom of your shoe. Join Ms. Sue to create some unique images with the soles of old shoes. Dress appropriately – washable paint will be used, but some paints can still stain.

*All parents are expected to participate with and supervise their children.

Museum Discovery Quest

Free with membership or paid admission | Developed for school-age children

Free Take It N’ Make It Activity

Explore Museum exhibits with your family in a creative way with Museum Discovery Quests – entertaining, self-guided “scavenger hunts” that pique kids’ curiosities and captivate their attention. Several different themes are offered, and all of them include a free Take It N’ Make It activity packet for kids to make a fun project at home. Sign up for a Perks Pass to win a free prize from Seasons: The Museum Store after finishing three Quests.

Huff & Puff Express Model Trains

Exhibit open daily | Volunteer Train Crew members run trains Sundays, 1:00pm–4:00pm and Wednesdays, 10:00am–12:00pm

Enjoy one of the largest model railroad layouts in the region boasting a miniature castle, UFO, and scenic landscape. Interact with the miniature world by making automobiles move and helicopters fly. The model train exhibit is open daily and themes change every season.

Seasons: The Museum Store

Wall Art Sale

Offer good through November 30th, 2021

Looking to add something unique and colorful to your walls? Stop by Seasons for a wide selection of local scenes and original and printed art pieces. Receive 15% off all wall art; members enjoy 25% off.

Black Friday Sale

Offer good November 26th only

Shop at a local small business this Black Friday at Seasons: The Museum Store! Enjoy 25% off your entire purchase. No other discounts apply.

Museum Closures

Explorers Landing

Closing November 1st

Explorers Landing will close November 1st for renovations. It will reopen January 2022. Kid’s play items will be available in the Coca-Cola Café while Explorers Landing is closed. The Family Art Studio will remain open during this time and children’s programs will also continue.

Thanksgiving

The Museum will be closed on Thursday, November 25th to celebrate Thanksgiving.

About the Customs House Museum

Located in the heart of historic downtown Clarksville, Tennessee, the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is the State’s second-largest general museum. The original portion of the building was constructed in 1898 as a U.S. Post Office and Customs House for the flourishing tobacco trade. Incorporating a number of architectural styles, the original structure is one of the most photographed buildings in the region.

With over 35,000 square feet of the region’s best hands-on activities and special events…people of all ages agree – the Customs House Museum is well worth the stop!

The Explorer’s Gallery is packed with fun, learning, and fantasy in Aunt Alice’s Attic, McGregor’s Market and kitchen, and of course – the Bubble Cave! Finally, get “all aboard” to see our fantastic model trains. Our volunteer engineers “ride the rails” every Sunday afternoon from 1:00pm to 5:00pm.

Regular museum hours are 10:00am to 5:00pm Tuesday through Saturday, and 1:00pm to 5:00pm on Sundays. Adult admission is $7.00, Senior Citizens and College ID $5.00, Ages 6 to 18 $3.00, and under six years and Museum members are free.

The Customs House Museum is located at 200 South Second Street. For more information, call 931.648.5780 or visit their website at www.customshousemuseum.org