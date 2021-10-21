Clarksville Gas and Water Department to take part in “Imagine a Day Without Water” campaign

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) joined the seventh annual Imagine a Day Without Water national campaign today to raise awareness about the role of water infrastructure in our lives and the importance of its investment.

It also raises awareness about the critical role of water and wastewater systems in our communities, protecting public health, safeguarding the environment, and making a healthy economy possible.

Over the years, the City of Clarksville has attracted new residents, businesses, and industries, bringing incredible growth across the community. However, with the growth, the City’s current water plant reached its State-regulated capacity limit of 80%, requiring the addition of a second water treatment plant.

In August 2021, Clarksville Gas and Water Department undertook the most significant single project by a City department and initiated the development of the North Clarksville Water Treatment Plant, located off of Barge Point Road. adjacent to the Cumberland River, and is expected to be complete and operational by 2024.

City residents will benefit from an ample potable water supply with the second plant if the existing plant needs to be taken offline for repairs. The water plant will also include a state-of-the-art membrane filtration system, with a capacity of 12 million gallons per day (MGD) and the ability to be expanded to 36 MGD in two future 12 MGD phases.

“Raising awareness about the state of water infrastructure is a crucial step to ensuring water systems keep flowing for generations to come,” said Mark Riggins, general manager of Gas and Water. “Even though we cannot see the pipes and sewers beneath our feet, water cannot be taken for granted. High-quality water service is a critical part of every thriving community.”

“Today, we encourage everyone to take a minute to learn more about their local water system, where their drinking water comes from, and where their wastewater goes,” he added. “I would also like to thank our City’s utility professionals at Clarksville Gas & Water for being a part of this year’s Imagine a Day Without Water campaign. Their voice on the importance of water is instrumental in securing our future.”

Imagine a Day Without Water was envisioned as an advocacy and education day that asked Americans to think about what it would mean to go without water for a day. With the stress of climate change and the challenges of maintaining water infrastructure, some of which are centuries-old in some places, there is an increasing concern about water supplies and service stability.

To learn more about Clarksville’s water system and more about the Imagine a Day Without Water campaign, visit www.clarksvillegw.com and www.imagineadaywithoutwater.org

About Clarksville Gas and Water

Clarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water, and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.

Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.

CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.

