Clarksville Police report Ayden Price Found

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) reports that at 6:46am, Ayden Price was located and he is safe. CPD would like to thank everyone who assisted in this concerted effort to find young Ayden Price.

Numerous Clarksville Police Officers have been searching for almost seven (7) hours. They were assisted by several Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Deputies to include their K9 bloodhound.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol provided air support and searched large areas and had a trooper on the ground. Thank you for your assistance and professionalism.