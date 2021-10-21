NASA’s NEID Spectrometer instrument will look for Planets beyond our Solar System

Pasadena, CA – As NASA expands its quest to discover exoplanets – planets beyond our solar system – it also grows its toolbox. Over the summer, a new tool called NEID (pronounced NOO-id) delivered its first batch of data on the nearest and best-studied star, our Sun.

The NEID spectrometer, which will help locate and characterize new worlds, observes the sky from Kitt Peak National Observatory in Arizona.

It began its search for exoplanets in earnest in June. However, NEID will collect nearly as much data from the Sun during the day as it does from the stars at night. That’s because the Sun provides astronomers with their most detailed look at the kinds of changes that occur on the host stars of exoplanets, changes that may impact the detection and habitability of these alien worlds.

A team at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, led by Michael McElwain, supported NEID’s design, development, and commissioning. NEID was funded by NASA’s Exoplanet Exploration Program, managed by the agency’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California.

The instrument measures radial velocity, the shift in a star’s motion caused by the gravitational tug of its planets. This motion slightly alters the star’s light. Radial velocities give astronomers a measurement of a planet’s mass relative to its host star.

“What’s really critical for these planets is knowing their masses,” said McElwain, an instrument scientist for the NEID development team. “When you know the size and the mass, that provides two fundamental parameters for these exoplanets.”

Currently, the transit technique is the main way scientists discover exoplanets and measure their relative sizes. Scientists can detect an exoplanet by hunting for periodic changes in the light of nearby stars, which occur when an orbiting planet crosses the star’s face from our viewpoint.

NASA’s Kepler Space Telescope and Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) have already identified thousands of exoplanets using the transit technique. NEID will build upon TESS data by measuring the radial velocities of TESS-discovered planets.

Together, these size and mass measurements can be used to determine a planet’s bulk density, which gives scientists insight into the planet’s overall makeup. An especially dense planet, for example, could have a rocky composition. Scientists will use that information to determine which planets are best suited for additional study by NASA’s upcoming James Webb Space Telescope.

The spectrometer operates on the WIYN 3.5-meter telescope at Kitt Peak, and it belongs to a new class of radial velocity instruments that can achieve precision about three times better than ever before possible. The telescope will point at a star, collecting its light and feeding it through an optical fiber that carries it into the spectrograph, which is housed in a specially built, thermally isolated clean room on the bottom floor of the observatory.