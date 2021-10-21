Planters Bank Presents… “Hocus Pocus” at Roxy Regional Theatre this Sunday

Clarksville, TN – This weekend, join us for the quintessential Halloween movie and the perfect way to get in the spirit of the season! Planters Bank Presents… Disney’s wildly popular spooky comedy “Hocus Pocus” at the Roxy Regional Theatre this Sunday, October 24th at 2:00pm.

Halloween night will never be the same after three 17th century witches (Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy), hanged for their murderous crimes, are accidentally conjured up in present-day Salem, Massachusetts.

When the trio brews a hilarious cauldron of mischief and mayhem, it is up to two teenagers, a young girl (Thora Birch), and an immortal cat to put an end to their reign of terror once and for all.

Rating: PG / Running time: 95 minutes / Release year: 1993 / Director: Kenny Ortega / Cast: Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy, Omri Katz, Thora Birch / Licensing: Swank Motion Pictures

Tickets are $10.00 (adults) and $5.00 (ages 10 and under) and may be reserved online via the button below, by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 2:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to show times). Popcorn, assorted candy and drinks will be available as concessions.

Health and Safety Precautions

Facial coverings masking the nose and mouth are REQUIRED inside the Roxy Regional Theatre (except when actively eating or drinking) for everyone, regardless of vaccination status. The Roxy Regional Theatre reserves the right to change this COVID-19 policy at any time and will communicate any necessary changes electronically or in person.

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in Historic Downtown Clarksville.