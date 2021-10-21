Tennessee Bureau of Investigation arrests Stewart County Man in Stabbing Death

Stewart County, TN – Special agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have arrested and charged an Indian Mound man in connection to a Tuesday homicide at his home.
At the request of 23rd District Attorney General Ray Crouch, TBI agents began investigating the death of 61-year-old Susan Dillow in a home in the 100 block of Commissary Hollow Road.
Agents arrested Brazil and charged him with one count of First-Degree Murder, one count of Tampering with Evidence, and one count of False Reports. Authorities subsequently booked him into the Stewart County Jail on bond amounts totaling $1,015,000.