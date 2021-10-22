APSU to hold Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony for William E. & Sadako S. Newton Military Family Resource Center

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) will host the William E. & Sadako S. Newton Military Family Resource Center Ceremony and Ribbon-Cutting a on Wednesday, November 10th, 2021 at 1:00pm.

The lounge in the Austin Peay State University Newton Military Family Resource Center. (APSU)[/caption]

Newton, along with her late husband Raymond Vares, previously decided to contribute to the University because of their appreciation for education and their family connection to the military.

Newton’s late father, husband, brother and several uncles all served in the military. Newton’s father, William, met her mother, Sadako, in Japan when he was stationed there as part of the military efforts to reconstruct the country following the end of World War II.

“The William E. & Sadako S. Newton Military Family Resource Center is an asset to this campus and to our surrounding community,” APSU President Mike Licari said. “The services it provides are unmatched in the state, and we are proud to offer this unique resource for our military-affiliated students.”

The center now provides seamless support to military-related students as they apply for admission, access financial aid, select their programs of study, register for their courses, progress toward graduation and secure employment after graduation.

“This wonderful center offers ‘one-stop shopping’ for our military-affiliated students to receive a wide array of services, both from the University and from community partners who support our Veteran students,” retired Maj. Gen Walt Lord, APSU military adviser in residence said. “It also provides them a home on campus – a place where they can study, work on group projects, or just relax between classes with fellow students who share their military backgrounds and experiences.”

To RSVP for this event by November 4th, visit https://alumni.apsu.edu/newton21

To support APSU fundraising initiatives, contact the Office of University Advancement at 931.221.7127.